SA man who killed ex-girlfriend and fled country seven years ago nabbed in Brazil

Naidoo said Interpol had been roped in to assist in tracing him.

Eventually, the long arm of the law caught up with him in Brazil but this was for a separate crime. Jansen van Vuuren was jailed in Brazil in August 2013 for possession of false documentation. He served two years behind bars and was released.

“Since then, Interpol Pretoria had been in contact with Brazilian authorities to locate him. Several years later, the investigating team's collaborative efforts has now culminated with the arrest of the murder fugitive at an identified address in Brazil,” said Naidoo.

Police commissioner Lt-Gen Khehla Sitole hailed Jansen van Vuuren’s recapture and imminent repatriation to SA as a success for authorities.

“This teams efforts in tracking down this suspect after many years of him being on the run should be commended by all. A lesson should also be drawn from this case and send out a stern warning to all who commit crimes against women and children, that the long arm of the law is bound to catch you,” Sitole said.

“Our focus remains on extraditing him back into the country to stand trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend with the intention of bringing closure to the family and friends of the deceased”, he added.

Van Vuuren would reportedly be kept a prison in Brazil until the country’s supreme court of appeal approves his extradition.