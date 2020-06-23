Radovan Krejcir's ex pleads guilty for trying to help him escape

"The state decided to withdraw other charges against her after entering into the plea and sentence agreement. Only three accused remain in the case: Krejcir, Marcello Harrison [a former correctional officer] and Sandile Mdumbe [who arranged the safe house in Mamelodi where Krejcir was going to be kept after his escape]," said Mjonondwane.

In her plea explanation, Christopher said she was dating Krejcir at the time of his arrest.

"She further stated that during her visits to Krejcir, who is serving a 35-year jail term for attempted murder and kidnapping, he informed her of his plans to escape and wanted her to flee with him, thus assisting him in avoiding detection by authorities.

"In relation to unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition, the plea explains that she lived with Krejcir at the time of his arrest and before he was apprehended, she noticed him hiding something in the garden. She later investigated and found that it was a firearm loaded with ammunition. She then took the firearm into her possession until it was fetched by a man sent by Krejcir."

The remaining accused in the matter are due back in court on June 24.