South Africa

WATCH | KZN business owner shot during attempted robbery

20 October 2020 - 16:17
A screenshot from the video shows the perpetrator cocking his gun before firing several rounds into a steel gate of a tuck shop in Esikhaleni, northern KZN, last week.
A screenshot from the video shows the perpetrator cocking his gun before firing several rounds into a steel gate of a tuck shop in Esikhaleni, northern KZN, last week.
Image: Screenshot

A 31-year-old KwaZulu-Natal business owner is recovering in hospital after being shot and injured during what is believed to have been a foiled business robbery last week.

According to police, the incident occurred at Ndaya Reserve in the township of Esikhaleni, northern KZN, on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the business owner was shot and injured by an unknown man.

“It is alleged that on October 15 at 10.55pm, a 31-year-old male was shot and injured by an unknown man who fired shots towards him while he was at his business premises at Ndaya Reserve.

“He was taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of attempted murder was opened at Esikhaleni police station for investigation,” she said.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the victim quickly running into his tuck shop and shutting his gate as a man brandishing a firearm runs after him.

One shot is fired into the store before the victim shuts his steel gate.

The perpetrator then continues to fire several more rounds before fleeing the scene. He is still at large.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X