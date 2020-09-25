Ex-rugby player Zane Kilian charged with murder of cop Charl Kinnear

The identity of the man arrested in connection with the murder of senior Cape Town policeman Charl Kinnear has been revealed. He is Zane Kilian, 39, a former professional rugby player from Gauteng.

Kilian appeared in the Bishop Lavis magistrate's court on Friday morning under heavy police guard. The burly man wore a black hood in court and stared at the magistrate.

He stood in the dock handcuffed, and the only time he spoke was when he confirmed he speaks Afrikaans.

Angry members of the community in Bishop Lavis, where Kinnear was murdered a week earlier outside his home, shouted expletives outside court. Some said Kilian must rot in jail for, allegedly, “killing a good cop”.

Kilian faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal interception of communication.

“The accused is guilty of murder in that upon or about September 18 near 10 Gearing Road, Bishop Lavis, in the district of Goodwood, the accused did unlawfully and intentionally kill Charl Kinnear, a male person,” the charge sheet read.