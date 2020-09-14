Sam Chabalala's trucks and house to be auctioned this week

The empire of flamboyant multimillionaire and businessman Sam "Mshengu" Chabalala seems to be crumbling as some of his assets are expected to be auctioned this week.



The news comes amid allegations that the fugitive might have skipped the country back to Zimbabwe to escape prosecution on charges of corruption, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, illegal entry, remaining within SA and providing false information to be granted entry...