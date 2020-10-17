Court appeal could stall impeachment proceedings against Mkhwebane

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has applied to appeal against the court decision that cleared the way for an impeachment process against her.

She said on Friday the Western Cape High Court judgment that refused to give her an interim interdict against parliament’s impeachment process was flawed.

The full bench judgment of Vincent Saldanha last week rejected her urgent bid to suspend the process under way in parliament — still in its early phases — that could see her face impeachment proceedings. If leave to appeal is granted, this would again put the process on hold.

In the application for leave to appeal, Mkhwebane said the three judges had used the wrong law to assess the public protector’s case by applying the Constitutional Court’s decision in an Outa case on e-tolls when that decision was not applicable to this case.

In court, Mkhwebane’s counsel Dali Mpofu SC had argued that Outa — which sets out when and how interim interdicts should be granted against organs of state — did not apply to this case because there was mala fides, or bad faith conduct, on the part of the DA, which had brought the impeachment motion against Mkhwebane. But this argument was rejected by the court.

In her application for leave to appeal, Mkhwebane also said that the judges “failed to understand or discern the real impact and significance of the judgment in EFF v Gordhan”.