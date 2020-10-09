Court should not interfere in process to impeach public protector: judgment

A court should not lightly interfere in a process for the impeachment of the public protector, the Western Cape High Court said on Friday when it dismissed Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s application to interdict parliament from taking any further steps in an impeachment process.

The judgment has cleared the path for an independent panel to be appointed by speaker Thandi Modise to look into whether there is prima facie evidence for the misconduct and incompetence complaints against her, made by the DA.

In a judgment on behalf of a full bench, judge Vincent Saldanha said the impeachment provisions in section 194 of the constitution were “a serious mechanism” for the accountability of the office bearers of chapter nine institutions. For a court to interfere in that process, an applicant had to demonstrate “exceptional circumstances”. Mkhwebane had failed to do so, he said.

Despite trenchant criticism by Mkhwebane of Modise and the DA, Saldanha said he was not persuaded that Modise had “in any way” acted in bad faith.

“I am equally not persuaded [that] the complaints of mala fides by the applicant against the 10th respondent [the DA] are ... sustainable.”