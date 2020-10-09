Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane fails to halt parliament impeachment process

The Western Cape High Court has dismissed an application by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to interdict parliament from taking any further steps in an impeachment process.

The judgment has cleared the path for an independent panel appointed by Speaker Thandi Modise to look into whether there is prima facie evidence for the complaints against her.

In a judgment on behalf of a full bench, Judge Vincent Saldanha said despite trenchant criticism by Mkhwebane of Modise and the DA, he was not persuaded that Modise had “in any way” acted in bad faith.

“I am equally not persuaded [that] the complaints of mala fides by the application against the tenth respondent (the DA) are ... sustainable.”