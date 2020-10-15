Teacher hits brick wall in fight for payout

A Free State teacher who approached the public protector and later won his fight against his employer over his pension benefits is still waiting to be paid, more than a year later.

Botha Ntshingila approached the public protector’s office over a two-decade long unfair dismissal dispute with the Free State department of education.

The 56-year old was fired from his job at Tshiya College of Education in Phuthaditjhaba in 1993, after working there for five years. According to Ntshingila, he was fired after being branded a “trouble maker” for organising a protest against the college for withholding certain funds that staff were entitled to.

After successfully challenging the dismissal at the industrial court (now labour court), he went back to work in 1998.

The industrial court had, in its ruling, ordered the department to employ him on terms “no less favourable than those that prevailed at the time of his dismissal”.

The court stated that the “department had to treat the complainant as if he was never dismissed, and that the pension contributions and all his other service benefits had to be paid, as if there were no break in his service”.

Ntshingila realised that he had not been reinstated as ordered by the industrial court, but was instead reappointed, in an apparent bid to avoid the consequences of the reinstatement.

“When I got back to work in 1998, I had engaged the department about the benefits I was entitled to, such as housing benefits, housing allowance and pensions, but I got nowhere.”