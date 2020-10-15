SA's schools to get R7bn windfall to hire assistants

A total of 319,000 education assistants and other assistants will be employed at the country’s 23,093 public schools after the National Treasury approved a R7bn funding request from the basic education department.

The department disclosed the figures to teacher unions at a meeting on Tuesday.

The department submitted funding requests to the Treasury for various projects including the Education Assistants Programme (EducAP) well as the employment of janitors, screeners, caretakers and cleaners. The plan is to employ 200,000 education assistants and 100,000 janitors, screeners, caretakers and cleaners.

The funding requests for the Basic Education Employment Initiative followed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of R500bn fiscal stimulus package in April.

At least R1.43bn would go towards saving governing body posts at fee-paying schools and a further R1bn for posts at government-subsidised private schools.

There are 44,933 governing body appointed teachers and 282,290 subsidised learners in private schools.