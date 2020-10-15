Taxi operators hold Desmond Tutu Health Foundation 'to ransom’

Taxi operators in Gugulethu are being accused of running a rogue operation by holding other minibus drivers and e-hailing drivers to ransom to stop them transporting passengers in the area.

In a recent incident on October 1, a driver who works at the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation was held to ransom at the Gugulethu taxi rank and forced to pay R3,000 to be released.

The driver, who has asked that his name be withheld because he fears for his safety, told GroundUp that he was fetching staff from the Vuyani Clinic in Mzimkhulu S Dakuse Street when a Toyota sedan pulled up next to him.

The driver said one of the sedan’s two occupants asked him what he was doing in the area and he replied that he was there to collect staff.