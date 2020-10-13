Homeless reunited with families in Durban during Covid-19 lockdown

“Not everything that came out of this Covid-19 situation was bad,” says aspiring artist Njabulo Khuzani.

Khuzani is one of the many homeless people who were moved into eThekwini Homeless shelters across Durban since March as part of the municipality’s attempt to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

About a month ago, Khuzani, 29, from Mpangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, was reunited with his family. He has been living on the streets of Durban since 2017. “When I left home, I had stolen money to feed my gambling addiction and when I returned home to ask for forgiveness, my mother and the rest of my family welcomed me with open arms. I was afraid at first but after meeting with them, I know that I am still loved.

“If it was not for the municipality’s homeless programme, I wouldn’t have been discovered,” he said.

Khuzani was speaking at the World Homeless Day event hosted by eThekwini municipality at the Bellhaven Memorial Hall on Saturday. The city’s interventions included reuniting homeless people with their families, providing access to employment and business opportunities, drug rehabilitation, access to health services, skills development and training, access to education and giving them accommodation during the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak.