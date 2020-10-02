Former domestic worker to inherit Camps Bay guest house and flat

Jane Bwanya, a former domestic worker who was “swept off her feet” six years ago by a relatively wealthy businessman, has succeeded in changing the provisions of the Intestate Succession Act, which had barred unmarried partners in a heterosexual union from inheriting.

She now stands to inherit the estate of her life partner, Anthony Ruch, which includes a guest house in Camps Bay and a flat in Sea Point.

Only Bwanya and a chauffeur laid claim to the estate, which was being administered by the Masters office because Ruch died, leaving his estate to his mother, who was already dead.

Both claims were rejected. Bwanya went to court.

In judgment on Monday, Western Cape High Court Acting Judge Penelope Magona ruled that the Act was unconstitutional in that while it catered for married and same-sex couples, it did not provide for those in Bwanya’s situation.

Judge Magona also ruled that certain sections of the Maintenance of Surviving Spouses Act were unconstitutional.

Evidence before the court was that the couple met in February 2014, while Bwanya was waiting for a taxi in Camps Bay to take her to Cape Town station to send goods to her family in Zimbabwe.