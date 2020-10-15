WATCH | N14 highway closed as protesters burn tyres, throw stones

Rock-throwing protesters briefly brought traffic to a stop on Johannesburg's key N14 highway on Thursday afternoon following a protest that spilled over from an informal settlement.

A video posted on the Florida community policing forum's Facebook page shows motorists making hurried U-turns and fleeing against the oncoming traffic while people and burning tyres block both lanes.

Metro police briefly closed the highway this afternoon near the Randburg/Zwartkop interchange with Beyers Naude Drive.