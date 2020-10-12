IN PICTURES | Durban metro bus set alight during service delivery protests

A Durban metro bus has been torched, several vehicles damaged and 10 people arrested during a service delivery protest at an informal settlement near the M19 highway on Monday.

Residents of an informal settlement on Quarry Road near Reservoir Hills, west of Durban, blockaded roads on Monday to protest about the state of their communal toilets and permanent housing they say they were promised.

"We have had a problem with the toilets for 10 years. They don't work. We have been complaining but have not received help," said resident Chester Nakheni.