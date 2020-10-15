Local is lekker for economic growth: Ramaphosa

The government will enforce laws to ensure that locally made materials such as cement, bricks and steel products are used in the building of roads, bridges, power stations, dams and other public infrastructure projects.

The country is looking to unlock R1-trillion in new infrastructure investment in the next four years.

This is according to President Cyril Rampahosa, who unveiled the government's economic reconstruction and recovery plan in parliament on Thursday.

He said the government was embarking on a massive localisation drive and boosting the export of more SA-made goods and services to the rest of Africa, which he said would help grow the economy considerably.

“SA currently imports around R1.1-trillion of goods, excluding oil, each year. If we were to manufacture just 10% of these goods locally, it is estimated that we could add two percentage points to our annual GDP.