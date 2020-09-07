Score celebrates SA heritage with new limited-edition energy drink

Score, the energy drink with attitude and a proud supporter of youth development, has released a limited-edition can in a striking African print-inspired design in celebration of SA Heritage Day.

The limited-edition Score Sparkling Cranberry is available in selected outlets for the entire month of September in recognition of the nation’s diverse cultural heritage.

“As a brand, Score has always been associated with youth development and community upliftment through numerous grass roots projects. Our heritage can is our way of saying thank you to our consumers from all walks of life who support us daily,” says Limise Mxatule, Score brand manager.

In the spirit of paying it forward, Score is offering loyal fans a month of consumer rewards and a chance to win a share of R250,000 in cash when buying these heritage cans. In addition to the on-pack instant rewards, prizes are up for grabs for the most striking name for Score’s limited-edition Sparkling Cranberry flavour.

To enter follow #ScoreYouDecide on Score’s social media platforms or visit www.scoreheritage.co.za

Double your power and stay ahead of the game with Score’s famous double shot of Guarana and a generous dose of B vitamins.