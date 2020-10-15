Former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi rushed to hospital

Former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi was rushed to hospital on Thursday after he experienced health complications.

This comes just a day after Agrizzi was denied bail in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court where it was revealed that he had offshore accounts.

"The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) can confirm that Remand Detainee, Angelo Agrizzi, has been transferred to an external public hospital in order to receive further medical attention. All inmates are entitled to Healthcare Services in line with correctional provisions. His condition will continue to be monitored," department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Thursday.

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) investigative directorate, which is charging Agrizzi and former ANC MP Vincent Smith with fraud and corruption amounting to R800,000. Smith is accused of accepting gratification from Bosasa to act in its interest in parliament. The state alleges that between December 11 2018 and January 19 last year, Agrizzi and his wife both transferred R11.9m to offshore accounts in Italy, where they also obtained properties and cars. Agrizzi had failed to disclose all these offshore accounts to the state in his affidavits, which made him a flight risk as this meant he has set up a comfortable life for himself outside the borders of SA.

It was on this basis that magistrate Phillip Venter denied Agrizzi bail at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting at Palm Ridge on Wednesday. Agrizzi, according to the state, deliberately concealed all this information as he had plans to flee the country. He only disclosed his local assets, including a R13.5m house and movable assets of R2.65m, which the state alleges were not in his or his wife’s names and were actually owned by his family’s trust, another fact he also failed to disclose.

“The true position is that as at February 6 2019, the Agrizzis owned movable assets (excluding household furniture, jewellery and art) of R35.6m and not R2.65m,” the state told the court.

“While Agrizzi claimed: 'I have fixed property which I cannot afford to lose', he did not disclose that the property is in fact owned by the Agrizzi family trust and was being used as security for loans made to Agrizzi in his personal capacity by Absa.”

Agrizzi's attorney Daniel Witz told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE Thursday that Agrizzi had filed an application to appeal the bail decision before the high court in Johannesburg.

“We are waiting for the transcript of yesterday's bail proceedings. We will thereafter approach the court to get a date for the appeal.”

The NPA's investigating directorate acknowledged receiving the application.