From scrubs to ice cream scoops

Kristen Buttress exchanged her scrubs for an ice cream scoop when she opened Kristen’s Kick-Ass Ice Cream store and is now a flavour alchemist with branches in South Africa and Mauritius.

Her journey to owning a growing chain of ice cream scoop shops is unexpected: she was a nurse in New York City and moved to SA with her husband in 2015.

They received an ice cream maker for a wedding gift and she began experimenting.

She was making ice cream for parties and got a call from world-class chef Franck Dangereux, asking her to supply her heavenly ice creams to his deli in Noordhoek.

She googled how to open an ice cream shop and opened her first store at the Noordhoek Farm Village two weeks later. She had no culinary experience and had never been a boss.

“I had never made ice cream before, but I love food and the entire experience of creating an environment for delicious food to be enjoyed,” said Kristen.

“For the first three years I did everything myself and created all the flavours from scratch in my home kitchen, using the best possible ingredients,” she said.

The ice cream is made by hand in 3-5 litre batches and takes three days to make. “I’m busy working on a new flavour for Halloween. I’ve been making Snickers, Twix, Crunchies, Bounty Bars and Peanut Butter Cups from scratch and I’ll get customers to choose their favourite three bars to go into this brand new flavour, which will be launched for Halloween, of course.”

Kristen has tapped into the vegan market, quite unintentionally and 30% of her sales are vegan ice cream. There is also a xylitol-based ice cream to cater for paleo and banting customers. “We have something for everyone, but I’m not a health store,” she added.

“I love creating and I try to create one new flavour a month.”

Kristen is a mom to two children. “My first child Charlie, forced me to be organised. I had been working almost 24/7 and his arrival gave me the opportunity to re-order my priorities and to be productive when I was at work and a mom when I got home.”