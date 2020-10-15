David Tlale launches his first-ever perfumes for him and her
Karl Lagerfeld had Chloé, Jean Paul Gaultier had Classique and now David Tlale has Exotic. The famed SA designer has just launched his first fragrance, available in variants for him and for her, with beauty giant Avon.
The scents are part of a broader collection of new accessories, which build on the collaboration between Tlale and Avon that began this year.
The partnership allows Avon's representatives — entrepreneurs who sell the brand's products directly to the public — to harness the designer's star power, thus boosting their earning potential.
At the same time, it affords Tlale the opportunity to broaden his customer base by making his high-end brand more accessible to everyday women. As he puts it, “to give people a taste of luxury”.
In line with this, these Eau de Parfums have been released in both full-sized bottles — 65ml for her and 100ml for him — that retail for R799, and more affordable 15ml pocket/purse sprays priced at R249.
The women’s perfume, David Tlale Exotic for Her is “all about feeling good, beautiful and sexy,” explains Tlale.
“It’s about feeling fresh with very floral and fresh notes that are not overpowering or over-endearing. It’s something you can wear during the day and evening.
“I love lots of wood notes so with the men’s fragrance [David Tlale Exotic for Him] we played around with a lot of woods and patchouli,” he adds.
The bottles for each of these scents were crafted around the idea of affordable luxury and embody the elegance synonymous with Tlale’s clothing designs.
Tlale hinted that he would continue building his fashion empire through fragrances, teasing that a solo perfume range is on the cards.