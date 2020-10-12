Senekal violence shows how easily 'race hatred can be ignited': Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the violent protest that took place after the court appearance of the two men linked to Brendin Horner's murder in Senekal, in the Free State, shows that we have not yet escaped the “divisions and mistrust of our past”.

Ramaphosa said the murders of Horner and three young men — Mogamad Cloete, Tawqeer Essop and André Bennett — who were shot in Delft in Western Cape last month — were a stark reminder of the levels of violence in the country.

“While crime affects everyone, the majority of victims of violent crime are black and poor; and it is young black men and women who are at a disproportionately greater risk of being murdered.

“We have a huge task to bring an end to murder, assault, robbery, rape and violence against women and children wherever it happens and whoever it affects. It requires that all peace-loving South Africans stand together not only to condemn these criminal acts, but also to work together to end them.

“It requires that we hold fast to the principles contained in our constitution, that we uphold the rule of law and that we strengthen our justice system to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.”

To succeed in tackling violent crime, particularly in rural communities, we need to challenge racial attitudes, Ramaphosa said.

He said the farming community was an integral part of the country's economy.