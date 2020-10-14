South Africa

Eskom officials pocketed millions of rand in kickbacks: SIU

14 October 2020 - 11:38
Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
SIU head Andy Mothibi
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has detailed the extent of the rot at Eskom before parliament, including how four officials pocketed R44m as “gratification” related to protracted delays in the utility's build programme of new power stations.

The SIU also laid bare the details of how several Eskom executives pocketed R100m in “kickbacks” related to the parastatal's procurement of a cloud computing system.

The shocking revelations were presented by SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi and Claudia O'Brien, his lead investigator into allegations of corruption, fraud, mismanagement at other irregularities at Eskom, during a meeting with the standing committee on public accounts.

Mothibi told MPs that the kickbacks were part of 39 cases of alleged corruption, fraud and racketeering that have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for possible prosecution.

He said a further 32 have been referred to the Asset Forfeiture Unit for the attachments of assets which have been red flagged as proceeds of crime.

This is developing story.

