Zuma is not above the law
“We will not negotiate dates with witnesses. This inquiry does not negotiate dates with witnesses. The inquiry fixes the dates and people appear.”
This is what deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said yesterday as he announced that former president Jacob Zuma must appear before the State Capture Commission from November 16th to 20th. Zuma last appeared before the commission in July 2019...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.