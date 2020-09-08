Judge Raymond Zondo believes the ANC is abusing state power

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo believes the ANC is abusing its control of the state to unfairly benefit the party financially.

Zondo made the observation on Tuesday at the state capture inquiry during the evidence of former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi.

Tsotsi told the commission how he had sat at the main table during the ANC anniversary celebrations gala dinner in January 2014.

The gala dinner takes place on the eve of the annual ANC anniversary celebrations and is used as a fundraising platform to contribute to the party coffers.

The event is generally attended by the who's who of big business who buy expensive tables to be seated closer to ANC leaders.

Tsotsi told the commission that he sat at the main table where the ANC top six leaders — Jacob Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa, Baleka Mbete, Gwede Mantashe, Jessie Duarte and Zweli Mkhize — were seated.

Seated at this table were also the Gupta brothers Ajay and Atul as well as then SABC board chairperson Ellen Tshabalala.