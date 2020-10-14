Agrizzi applies for bail in corruption case involving former ANC MP Vincent Smith

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday morning to apply for bail in a case in which he faces a charge of corruption.

Agrizzi, 53, was formally joined as co-accused with former ANC MP Vincent Smith, who was making his second appearance in court, and Smith's company, Euroblitz 48.

Smith is facing a charge of corruption and a charge of fraud. His case was postponed to December 3 while the court dealt with Agrizzi's bail application.

Smith stands accused of receiving gratifications in the form of security upgrades to his home and cash transferred into his personal bank account via the Euroblitz 48 bank account.

The gratifications were allegedly in exchange for Smith's political influence as an MP in the ruling party to shield Bosasa from accountability for corrupting correctional services department officials who awarded Bosasa contracts worth billions.