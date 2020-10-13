Two men 'questioned' for murder of Katlehong girl, 8, as police plead for calm

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed dismay at the death of an eight-year-old girl whose body was found behind a neighbour's outside room hours after she was reported missing at the weekend.

The girl was a grade 2 pupil at Sekgutlong Primary School in Katlehong, said Lesufi. He said she had allegedly been raped before being killed.

“It is with great sorrow to hear about the disheartening passing of one of our youngest learners at Sekgutlong Primary School. We rebuke the horrifying acts of the perpetrators involved in the death of this pupil, and we wish for the uncompromised safety of all our pupils,” Lesufi.

He said a suspect had been arrested in connection with the murder.

However, police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said no one had been positively linked to the crime yet.