South Africa

Body of missing girl, 8, found behind outside room of house

13 October 2020 - 08:39
Less than 24 hours after a young girl was reported missing in Katlehong, her body was discovered behind a backroom of a house.
Less than 24 hours after a young girl was reported missing in Katlehong, her body was discovered behind a backroom of a house.
Image: Blessings Ramoba via Facebook

Less than 24 hours after an eight-year-old girl was reported missing in Motloung section in Katlehong, southeast of Johannesburg, her body was found dumped behind an outside room of a house on Monday.

Police spokesperson, Brig Mathapelo Peters said a case of murder was opened after the gruesome discovery.

“Members from Katlehong North SAPS on Monday morning, October 12, were alerted to the body of a child found in Katlehong. On arrival at the scene, police found the little girl's body behind a back room. Paramedics certified the child dead on the scene,” she said.  

Peters said the child  had been reported missing by her mother on Sunday evening around 10pm.  

“Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the child. The post mortem will further determine the exact course of her death,” added Peters.

TimesLIVE 

Double blow for family as boy, 15, held for rape and murder of niece, 4

The family of a slain four-year-old KwaMashu girl is grappling to come to terms with the fact that she was allegedly killed by her 15-year-old uncle, ...
News
1 week ago

Two life terms for rape, murder of 9-year-old girl

A 27-year-old Mpumalanga man has been sentenced to two life terms for raping and killing a nine-year-old girl in 2017.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Visual investigations: How a ranger tracked the alleged Table Mountain 'killing ...
Brendin Horner's death: What we know so far
X