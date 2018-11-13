Principal faces suspension for 'guiding matrics on paper during an exam'

An Ekurhuleni school principal embroiled in alleged exam cheating has been removed as the chief invigilator and also faces suspension.

Steven Sihadi, a principal at Mpontsheng secondary school in Katlehong, allegedly went into a geography exam room on October 30 where he apparently told his grade 12 pupils which questions to answer.

The pupils were writing geography paper 1, which Sihadi teaches at his school. He apparently walked into the exam room and directed pupils to pay attention to specific sections of the paper.

The incident came into light when a parent complained to Umalusi, the organisation responsible for quality assurance of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exam, that her child was given answers by the principal.