Nthati Moshesh pens love letter to acting: 'You captured my heart'
Despite facing her fair share of challenges for more than a decade as an actress, Nthati Moshesh's love for the craft remains stronger than ever.
Nthati, who fell in love with acting at a young age, penned a heartfelt about the love she has for acting.
"I fell in love with you as a young girl playing house growing up in Katlehong. I relished immersing myself in role playing. I bumped into you again when I studied you as a matric subject. I remember exactly the moment I fell hopelessly in love with you. You made my heart beat faster before opening nights, my palms would sweat and to this day my knees shake and threaten to buckle when I'm on stage."
Nthati said it was a no-brainer when she went on to study acting at a higher level, where her "soul and entire being" was captured.
"I love you when I'm on a television drama set, when I'm on a film set and when I'm on stage. I love you deeply acting. Like any love affair, I have moments when I doubt my love, when I feel neglected and rejected by you, I feel unworthy and yet I would choose you over and above all else. You've captured my heart, my soul and my entire being," she said.
Just a few weeks ago, the actress opened up about going through a slump that left her unemployed for eight months and forced her to rely on handouts after her gig with Saints and Sinners ended last year. Speaking to Drum, she said times were rough, to say the least.
"You know how our industry works – if you don’t work, you don’t eat. My finances were shocking. I had maxed out my credit card and I was relying on my family for handouts. Man, you have no idea."
Read the letter below.
#chooseday Love letter to ACTING: by Nthati Moshesh I fell in love with you as a young girl playing house growing up in Katlehong. I relished immersing myself in roleplaying. I bumped into you again when I studied you as a matric subject. I remember exactly the moment I fell hopelessly in love with you. You made my heart beat faster, before opening nights my palms would sweat and to this day my knees shake and threaten to buckle when I'm on stage. When it was career choice time, I remember the career guidance counselor saying to me, acting chooses you. I then went to study you for another 3 years at Natal Technicon. If I thought I was irrevocably in love with you, I fell even deeper in love with you. I cherished the myriad of roles you gave me. I'm conflicted by my favourite medium. I love all 3. I love you when I'm on a Television drama set, when I'm on a film set and when I'm on stage. I LOVE YOU DEEPLY ACTING. Like any love affair, I have moments when I doubt my love,.when I feel neglected and rejected by you , i feel unworthy and yet I would choose you over and above all else. You've captured my heart,.my soul and my entire being. #lifeofanactor #loveaffair #lovewhatyoudo #initforever #truelove ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤