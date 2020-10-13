Escape from failed hijacking by unknown vehicle
Murdered businesswoman feared for her life
One of the two businesswomen who were killed execution style in Limpopo at the weekend had been living in fear following an attempted car hijacking.
Construction and property businesswoman Tebogo Mphuti, 35, and her friend Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, a senior aviation finance consultant at Investec, were shot and killed in a suspected hit while they were about to view a warehouse for rental in Polokwane on Saturday...
