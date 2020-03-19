Punish killers of vulnerable rural women

The murder of an elderly woman in the Eastern Cape who was accused of witchcraft is a demonstration of how far we need to go to rid our communities of ignorance and steeped prejudices that breed violence.

The 83-year-old woman was beaten before being burnt alive at Majuba village in Sterkspruit on Sunday.

The reasons for the attack reveal how easily rumour mongering, the peddling of lies and irrational fear can turn deadly.

Police said a group of young men attacked her, claiming she was responsible for the death of another man who was buried at the weekend.

The group also attacked the woman's 23-year-old grandchild.