Murdered student's boyfriend had been out on parole
A man who allegedly killed his college student girlfriend was out on parole for killing his other girlfriend in the same manner eight years ago.
Just 27 days after he tasted freedom after his release on parole, Ronnie Kgatla, 31, from Mokgolobotho Village, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo, apparently committed suicide after he allegedly murdered Kgaogelo Shai, 20, a Letaba TVET student...
