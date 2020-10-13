Soccer

Design pays homage to the Zulu warriors of Isandlwana

Amazulu fired up as they toast new jersey

By Bongani Magasela - 13 October 2020 - 08:12
Lehlohonolo Majoro, Siyabonga Mbatha, Andre de Jong and Siphelel Magubane during the AmaZulu FC Jersey and Season Launch at Zunguness Conference and Wedding Centre on October 12, 2020 in Durban, South Africa.
Lehlohonolo Majoro, Siyabonga Mbatha, Andre de Jong and Siphelel Magubane during the AmaZulu FC Jersey and Season Launch at Zunguness Conference and Wedding Centre on October 12, 2020 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

AmaZulu launched their new kit for the upcoming season yesterday, which club media officer Malusi Mkhize says is about make clear the ambitions of the club under a new ownership.

This comes a few weeks after Usuthu was purchased by businessman Sandile Zungu from Patrick Sokhela.

Mkhize said Zungu’s words were confirmed by the new home and away jersey for the club which he said was inspired by the spear (Umkhonto) which symbolises the club's zeal to pursue its  ambitions like true warriors. 

“The president (Zungu) said that we have to  win the next 10 years in football, be a force to be reckoned with and dominate the DStv Premiership,” said Mkhize.

'King Zwelithini blessed sale of AmaZulu'

Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini has confirmed giving his blessings to  Sandile Zungu who bought AmaZulu football club last week.
Sport
1 week ago

Zungu was quoted as saying: “The historical reference that has inspired this kit is relevant to the mantra of Usuthu. The club has players who are warriors and who fight till the very end. AmaZulu players don’t play until the 88th minute when there is still 2 minutes plus injury time. They play and fight till the final whistle no matter what the score is.”

“For us to achieve the objectives we have set for ourselves, such as owning the next decade when it comes to domestic football and being one of the biggest football brands in the continent when we celebrate our centenary as a club, will require us to be warriors both on and off the field.”

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Visual investigations: How a ranger tracked the alleged Table Mountain 'killing ...
Brendin Horner's death: What we know so far
X