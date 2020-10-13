Design pays homage to the Zulu warriors of Isandlwana
Amazulu fired up as they toast new jersey
AmaZulu launched their new kit for the upcoming season yesterday, which club media officer Malusi Mkhize says is about make clear the ambitions of the club under a new ownership.
This comes a few weeks after Usuthu was purchased by businessman Sandile Zungu from Patrick Sokhela.
Mkhize said Zungu’s words were confirmed by the new home and away jersey for the club which he said was inspired by the spear (Umkhonto) which symbolises the club's zeal to pursue its ambitions like true warriors.
“The president (Zungu) said that we have to win the next 10 years in football, be a force to be reckoned with and dominate the DStv Premiership,” said Mkhize.
Zungu was quoted as saying: “The historical reference that has inspired this kit is relevant to the mantra of Usuthu. The club has players who are warriors and who fight till the very end. AmaZulu players don’t play until the 88th minute when there is still 2 minutes plus injury time. They play and fight till the final whistle no matter what the score is.”
“For us to achieve the objectives we have set for ourselves, such as owning the next decade when it comes to domestic football and being one of the biggest football brands in the continent when we celebrate our centenary as a club, will require us to be warriors both on and off the field.”
