Amazulu fired up as they toast new jersey

AmaZulu launched their new kit for the upcoming season yesterday, which club media officer Malusi Mkhize says is about make clear the ambitions of the club under a new ownership.

This comes a few weeks after Usuthu was purchased by businessman Sandile Zungu from Patrick Sokhela.

Mkhize said Zungu’s words were confirmed by the new home and away jersey for the club which he said was inspired by the spear (Umkhonto) which symbolises the club's zeal to pursue its ambitions like true warriors.

“The president (Zungu) said that we have to win the next 10 years in football, be a force to be reckoned with and dominate the DStv Premiership,” said Mkhize.