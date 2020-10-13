Magashule and Maphatsoe step in to deal with KZN military vets standoff

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe were on Tuesday afternoon locked in the KwaZulu-Natal ANC office to deal with a power struggle within the province.

The heavy-hitters are trying to resolve the contentious issue of the legality of the MKMVA structure in the province. The power struggle within the association in KwaZulu-Natal is over the provincial leadership's tenure. While its term has officially expired, the organisation couldn't go to conference due to the national ANC directive calling off all conferences during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ANC, however, has rejected calls to interfere or attempt to disband the expired MKMVA provincial leadership.

“The SG [Magashule] and MKMVA president [Maphatsoe] are here with the provincial secretary. They are meeting with a delegation representing MK soldiers, who call themselves 'MK freedom fighters',” said ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela.

“They are raising their issues with the SG. The key thing they are demanding is that we [ANC KZN] disband the MK provincial structure. That has been a bone of contention in our engagement because it is not our competency.”