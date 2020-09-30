Northern Cape mayor and councillors must be investigated: public protector

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has directed the Northern Cape MEC for co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs to appoint a person or a committee to conduct an investigation into councillors and mayor of the Hantam local municipality for an alleged breach of the code of conduct.

Mkhwebane and her deputy Kholeka Gcaleka released 14 reports on Wednesday, including one on ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and another on UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and the PIC.

“The MEC in the province is to appoint a person or committee in terms of item 14(4) of the code of conduct for councillors, to investigate whether the mayor and the councillors breached the code of conduct and, if so, to take action as contemplated in item 14(2) against them,” said Mkhwebane.

In addition, Mkhwebane directed the municipal manager to take appropriate steps in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) to recover the travel and subsistence allowance the municipality paid to the mayor and the councillors for the period May 11 to 14 2017.

“Both these directives must be effected within 60 business days from the date of this report. I look forward to a constructive engagement with these findings from all the implicated parties,” she said.