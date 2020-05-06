No try-ons, no returns for clothing: Retailers adjust rules as shoppers fume

Consumer Goods & Services ombudsman Magauta Mphahlele said she fully understood retailers’ decision to disallow the fitting of clothes and the return of purchased clothes in the context of Covid-19.

“I am not a health expert but I understand that the coronavirus can survive on surfaces and clothing for some time,” she said.

While the Consumer Protection Act gives consumers the right to examine (including trying on) goods before buying them, she said, “the big question is how this can be done safely within the present circumstances of a rampant virus”.

In terms of section 20(3) the consumer has no right of return if, for reasons of public health, a public regulation prohibits the return of those goods, for example underwear and earrings.

“In my view, while I am not aware of any public regulation that deals with the return of clothing during the lockdown, the principles of that section of the CPA apply because the health risks are real and present,” Mphahlele said.

“While it may be possible to mitigate the risk of the spread of the virus in store by means of wearing masks, and extra hand sanitation, the same might not be possible once the clothing is transported home, as we don't know the environment into which the clothes end up and how they are handled.

“So I would go with allowing a fitting, with strict health controls, but not a return due to health concerns.”

Woolworths, which reopened all but its airport stores on Monday, has closed its fitting rooms and was initially refusing all returns, but on Wednesday announced that from Thursday, it would allow refunds and exchanges.

“We have reviewed our processes to ensure that the product is handled safely and this required a little more time to get back up and running,” the company said. “Our returns policy has also been extended from a 60 days to 90 days.”

Pick n Pay also initially went the “no trying on in store, and no returns” route when resuming basic clothing sales on Friday, but faced with a consumer backlash, has since had a rethink on returns.

“Our clothing team has revised its policy,” PnP revealed on Twitter. “All stores have been advised to assist customers with exchanges should there be a problem with fit, with the exception of underwear due to health reasons.”