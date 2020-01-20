The husband of a woman allegedly killed by police during a shootout with criminals says he and his wife had been saving money to buy a home.

Samantha Mathane, 29, was caught in the crossfire between police and suspected hijackers last week and died a few metres from her home.

Mathane, a call-centre agent, was returning from work when she was shot in the back and died on the scene. She had been married to her husband, Tino Radebe, for a month.

During a visit to the family by police minister Bheki Cele yesterday, Radebe told Sowetan he and his wife had left a rented property after getting married so as to save money to buy their two children a home.

"We had a lot of plans together," Radebe said

"We used to rent but decided to move back home after the wedding because we wanted to save money and buy a house.

"We planned on raising our children and investing in their future. Our main focus was our children. We wanted to make sure that we raised them the right way."

Radebe said it was difficult for him to cope with the fact that his best friend had been taken from him.

"I haven't been able to sleep, I haven't been able to eat and I can't process what has happened. It's not like she was sick and we could tell that her life was waning - her life was unexpectedly taken from her," he said.

The 32-year-old father said he felt his life had come to an end because of the plans they had shared.

"I keep asking myself how do I go forward with my life without her? She was my life and provided me with a good support structure."