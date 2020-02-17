Bullet fired from a cop's gun killed Alexandra woman - Ipid

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has confirmed that Samantha Mathane was shot and killed by a police officer.

This comes after IPID spokesperson Sontaga Seisa confirmed to Sowetan that they received a report indicating that the firearm that was used during the shooting belonged to the police officer.

“We indeed received the report with regard to the identification of the firearm that it belonged to a police member. However, at this stage the name of the officer cannot be published. Our investigation is ongoing,” Seisa said.