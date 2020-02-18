Bring cop to book - family of slain wife

The family of an Alexandra woman who was shot and killed by a police officer wants him to be arrested.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) yesterday confirmed that Samantha Mathane was shot by a cop during a shootout with suspected hijackers last month.

Ipid said it was able to link to the firearm used when Mathane was hit by a stray bullet to a police officer.

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa told Sowetan that they received a report indicating that the firearm that was used during the shooting belonged to the police officer.

"We indeed received the report with regard to the identification of the firearm that it belonged to a police official. However, at this stage the name of the police official cannot be published. Our investigation is ongoing," Seisa said.

Mathane was shot several metres away from her home after she had gotten off a taxi, returning from work.