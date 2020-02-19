Bullet from a policeman's gun killed passerby - Ipid

Alexandra residents have welcomed police investigations which have confirmed their suspicions that a police officer was behind the killing of Samantha Mathane.

Mathane was killed last month, but police officers claimed she was caught in the crossfire between them and suspected hijackers. She was shot metres away from her home after she had alighted from a taxi, from work.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Monday confirmed that a bullet that killed her came from a police officer's firearm.

Teffo Raphadu, a community leader in Alexandra, said they were happy that the officer who they suspected of having fired the fatal shot was now linked to the murder.

"We are glad that the police have vindicated our long-held belief that it was the police who were firing shots recklessly. I'm expecting justice to be done so that we can be saved from the killing of innocent bystanders by police. Those implicated must have their day in court and heavy sentences must be meted out to them," he said.