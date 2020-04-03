Six traffic cops released on warning after being bust for 'arranged bribe' in Mpumalanga

Six Mpumalanga traffic police officers between the ages of 28 and 43 have been arrested on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The officers’ arrests in Middelburg on Wednesday came after they stopped a man who was transporting school children three weeks ago using his bakkie and confiscated his driver's licence until he paid them money.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the man who was supposed to be fined for transporting the school children in his bakkie promised the officers that he would pay at the end of March.

“According to the report, on March 12 2020, the traffic officers stopped a man who was transporting school kids with his bakkie. Instead of issuing him with a traffic fine, the officers allegedly took the man's driver's licence and demanded money in exchange for the licence. The man then allegedly explained to them that he did not have money and was told that he will never see his driver's licence unless he 'pays' for it.

"The man then allegedly made arrangements to 'pay' them at the end of March 2020. When the day arrived, he contacted the officials and allegedly handed over the money,” said Hlathi.