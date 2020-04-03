Six traffic cops released on warning after being bust for 'arranged bribe' in Mpumalanga
Six Mpumalanga traffic police officers between the ages of 28 and 43 have been arrested on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.
The officers’ arrests in Middelburg on Wednesday came after they stopped a man who was transporting school children three weeks ago using his bakkie and confiscated his driver's licence until he paid them money.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the man who was supposed to be fined for transporting the school children in his bakkie promised the officers that he would pay at the end of March.
“According to the report, on March 12 2020, the traffic officers stopped a man who was transporting school kids with his bakkie. Instead of issuing him with a traffic fine, the officers allegedly took the man's driver's licence and demanded money in exchange for the licence. The man then allegedly explained to them that he did not have money and was told that he will never see his driver's licence unless he 'pays' for it.
"The man then allegedly made arrangements to 'pay' them at the end of March 2020. When the day arrived, he contacted the officials and allegedly handed over the money,” said Hlathi.
Hlathi said after they were alerted about the information, they followed and managed to arrest the traffic officers in possession of the money allegedly taken from the man.
“The traffic officials were arrested shortly thereafter after being found in possession of the money which was allegedly handed over as payment,” said Hlathi.
Provincial police commissioner Gen Mondli Zuma said the arrest of the traffic officers is a sign that whoever breaks the law would be arrested.
“As law enforcers in the province, we made a decision that we need to tackle corruption head-on without fear or favour and we cannot allow rotten elements to exist within our ranks. If anyone is found to have been involved in any kind of corrupt activity, [they] must be rooted out as we are here to serve the public not victimise and take advantage of them," said Zuma.
The traffic officers were all released on warning when they appeared in the Middelburg magistrate's court on Thursday.
They were not asked to plead on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice and their cases were postponed to July 8 for further police investigations.
