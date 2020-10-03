Equality and ANC in danger without coloured vote, says Faku

Coloured people, especially those who have been ANC supporters, are upset about what appears to be the “Africanisation” of the party.

This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay ANC regional task team leader Nceba Faku, who was speaking during a webinar hosted by the task team on Thursday night.

Faku said discussions about minorities and how they felt about the ANC were of serious concern.

“Those communities constitute about 25% of the voting population and of that, historically, the majority have been supporters of the ANC,” Faku said.

He said that at the dawn of democracy, about 15 wards in the northern areas had been ANC strongholds, with that number now standing at 0.