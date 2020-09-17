Political parties play to the fears of whites and blacks rather than investing in complete equality

What informs how voters vote? This is always a question that exercises the minds of political analysts as they observe and evaluate the campaign strategies of various political parties and candidates in the lead-up to elections.



There is always an interest in and concern for who certain demographics will support and why. As the US heads for presidential elections in November and we here in SA gear up for the local government elections next year, these are pertinent questions...