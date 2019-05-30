Mixed reaction to new cabinet

Speaking to Sowetan last night, prominent economist Azar Jammine said he was underwhelmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.

He said Ramaphosa was just "playing around and moving around old faces to new ministries".

Jammine, who was particularly concerned that the country's economy was barely growing while the unemployment rate hovered close to 30%, said he doesn't believe the women and men Ramaphosa selected to help him lead the country would "be up to the task".

He said most of the officials had previously been given a chance but did not do a sterling job.

Jammine was also critical when it came to the appointment of veteran politician and Good party leader Patricia de Lille, saying it was made to try to win the coloured vote, which has been elusive for the ANC.