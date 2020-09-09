Capable, ethical and experienced - qualities ANC seeks in new rules to appoint councillors

The ANC has proposed new rules for the selection of councillors which may disqualify a number of its current public representatives.

According to the proposed new rules ANC candidates should be “capable, experienced and collectively must possess various forms of expertise in areas such as finance, procurement, community and economic development, service delivery and infrastructure”.

The party said in a statement on Wednesday that it welcomed a report presented to a special national executive committee meeting this week, dealing with local government elections.

It said the new rules were meant to strengthen local government by identifying the best councillors, improving the oversight capacity of councillors, and building strong and clean local government.

“ANC structures will identify ANC ward candidates who are popular and respected, who have a track record of service and are trusted to represent residents in a ward. The rules provide for voters to have a greater say in the selection of ANC candidates through open community meetings,” said the party.

The new rules also require candidates to be screened for criminal and disciplinary matters.

The latest move by the party comes as it needs to clean up its image amid pressure from voters regarding Covid-19 related corruption that included councillors stealing food parcels meant for the poor.

The party is busy compiling a list of its public representatives and leaders implicated in corruption and has already asked a number of them to step aside from their positions. The party wants prospective candidates to also complete a number of modules with the OR Tambo school of leadership.

These would be on ANC history, values, ethics, governance, the rule of law, the constitution, economic and sustainable development, women’s emancipation and the fundamental transformation of gender relations.

“In ensuring that ANC councillors constitute a diverse and representative team, the NEC reaffirmed the principle that at least 50% of candidates will be women. The rules also provide for the representation of all national groups and of young people.

“The rules also emphasise the importance of balancing experience and renewal. The NEC will implement the resolution of the 54th national conference to establish an electoral commission to make rules and oversee candidate and leadership selection, including rules for campaign funding for contests for leadership inside the ANC,” read the statement.