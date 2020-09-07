ANC representatives 'must have criminal clearance certificates'

ANC regional task team leader Nceba Faku has called on all ANC public representatives to obtain a police criminal clearance certificate, something he said was a sad indictment on the party, but a necessity.

In a statement at the weekend — after Faku visited the Mount Road police station in Port Elizabeth to sort out his clearance certificate — he said he had made arrangements for all regional task team (RTT) members to do the same.

“The directives from our upper structures are clear that all RTT members and all public representatives should undergo a process to declare their interests and absolve themselves from any wrongdoing, and as such the RTT officials will lead by example. This is where this process starts today,” Faku said.

He said members needed to obtain the clearance certificates to signify they had not been charged with any crimes, were not awaiting trial and had not been accused of a crime.

“[This] is the arrangement I have made today with the authorities.