Former ANC MP Vincent Smith granted R30,000 bail in 'Bosasa corruption case'

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appeared in a packed specialised commercial crimes court, sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, on Thursday, facing charges of corruption.

Wearing a dark blue suit and white shirt, he and his company were charged with fraud and corruption involving about R800,000.

The state told the court that it did not oppose bail.

Smith told the court that he had no previous convictions and pending cases and that it was the first time he was appearing before a criminal court.

He was warned that he was under no obligation to reveal anything related to the case.

In an affidavit read out by his lawyer, Smith said that he was 60 years old and lived in Johannesburg with his son and nephew.

He said he was a pensioner and strenuously denied the allegations against him.