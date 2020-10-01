Former ANC top brass accused of raping own twin girls appears in court
On one side are community members, on the other are ANC members who came out in numbers to support a suspended Mpumalanga PEC member who allegedly raped his twin daughters.
On the other side are EFF members who are calling for the former MEC and his stepson to be denied bail...
