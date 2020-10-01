South Africa

ANC politician facing state capture corruption charges to appear in court

By TimesLIVE - 01 October 2020 - 09:05
Depuuty chief justice Raymond Zondo has heard evidence of widescale corruption at the commission of inquiry into state capture. File photo..
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

A senior ANC politician was expected to hand himself over to the police in Gauteng early on Thursday in connection with corruption charges related to state capture.

This follows a probe by the Investigative Directorate (ID), dubbed the “new Scorpions”.

TimesLIVE was informed that the politician was expected to hand himself over at the Alberton police station.

He is then expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.

The case against the politician — who can only be named once he appears in court — was confirmed earlier by several sources in various law-enforcement agencies, including the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), where the ID is located.

The ID was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year to investigate and mount prosecutions in potential criminal matters emanating from the inquiry.

This is a developing story.

Businessman explains donations to ANC leaders including Zweli Mkhize (R6.5m) & Paul Mashatile (R371,000)

Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi was grilled on Tuesday about several payments his company made to prominent ANC figures.
News
2 days ago

Sodi arrested over R255m asbestos scandal

The arrest of five people linked to the R255m contract scandal came a day after businessman Edwin Sodi dropped a bombshell to have paid high profile ...
News
5 hours ago

