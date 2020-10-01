ANC politician facing state capture corruption charges to appear in court

A senior ANC politician was expected to hand himself over to the police in Gauteng early on Thursday in connection with corruption charges related to state capture.

This follows a probe by the Investigative Directorate (ID), dubbed the “new Scorpions”.

TimesLIVE was informed that the politician was expected to hand himself over at the Alberton police station.

He is then expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.

The case against the politician — who can only be named once he appears in court — was confirmed earlier by several sources in various law-enforcement agencies, including the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), where the ID is located.

The ID was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year to investigate and mount prosecutions in potential criminal matters emanating from the inquiry.

This is a developing story.