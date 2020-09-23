Unethical journalism undermines fight against corruption

The national question confronting our country today is undoubtedly the rampant scourge of greed, selfishness and unethical material personal aggrandisement. This is a nationwide problem because the changes of the past 25 years have structurally made access to opportunities, including government opportunities and resources, a nonracial enterprise in our country. Thanks to the purity of spirit and the sacrifices made by many people of this country to break the chains of white-rule.



Dutch sociologist Willem Bongers argues that: “A capitalist economic system is necessarily based on competition and exploitative exchanges, the inherent product of which is demoralisation (amorality) of humans and rampant egoism. Therefore, because of selfishness and the destruction of human sentiment all members of a capitalist society are crime prone.”..